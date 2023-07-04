4th of July Forecast

Looks like most of, if not all of the region will experience a sunshine-filled 4th of July! This will allow daytime highs to climb into the mid-90°s with relatively calm winds around 10-15 mph out of the south. Now, going into the late afternoon/early evening, some spotty showers and weak thunderstorms will be possible in the northwest, but chances are on the low-end (10%-20%). Looking ahead to Wednesday, better, more widespread thunderstorms will be possible late in the day.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.