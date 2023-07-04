Who's Hiring?
4th of July Forecast

NewsChannel 10 First Alert Weather App QR code.
NewsChannel 10 First Alert Weather App QR code.(KFDA)
By Shelden Breshears
Published: Jul. 4, 2023 at 4:37 AM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Looks like most of, if not all of the region will experience a sunshine-filled 4th of July! This will allow daytime highs to climb into the mid-90°s with relatively calm winds around 10-15 mph out of the south. Now, going into the late afternoon/early evening, some spotty showers and weak thunderstorms will be possible in the northwest, but chances are on the low-end (10%-20%). Looking ahead to Wednesday, better, more widespread thunderstorms will be possible late in the day.

