State of New Mexico, FEMA staff conducting damage assessments in Curry, Quay counties

Flood damage to Curry County Road 22.
Flood damage to Curry County Road 22.(New Mexico Department of Homeland Security and Emergency Management)
By Kristin Rodin
Published: Jul. 3, 2023 at 12:55 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
CURRY COUNTY, N.M. (KFDA) - New Mexico Department of Homeland Security and Emergency Management and Federal Emergency Management Agency staff will be conducting Preliminary Damage Assessments in Curry and Quay counties following severe weather in May.

Staff will assess the extensive damage to public infrastructure in the two counties including damage to roads, bridges and buildings following a tornado, multiple thunderstorms and flooding that occurred May 24 through May 26.

“The New Mexico Department of Homeland Security and Emergency Management is grateful to FEMA for conducting PDA’s in Curry and Quay counties. We look forward to working with FEMA to support these communities to as they rebuild from the damages they experienced due to the severe weather in May,” said Secretary David Dye.

If FEMA determines the damages to public infrastructure exceed the state’s $3.7 million disaster threshold, then the counties will be eligible to have repairs to their public infrastructure reimbursed by FEMA, according to a press release.

