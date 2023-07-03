SPORTS DRIVE: Catch up with Kj Thomas, Mike Roden and Kemper Jones

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - If you missed today’s interviews with Kj Thomas, Mike Roden and Kemper Jones on the Sports Drive, you can watch it here.

Kj Thomas, Randall High School senior basketball player:

Randall High School senior basketball player Kj Thomas talks to us about how his summer is going with basketball, playing on travel teams going to camps, expectations for senior year and more!

Mike Roden, TPSN:

Mike Roden joins us to talk about how student athletes around the Panhandle are doing during the summer playing travel ball, how busy summer can be for them, celebrating July 4th and more!

Kemper Jones, former Canyon basketball player, WT commit:

Former Canyon Basketball player Kemper Jones talks to us about how his summer is going, his time with Canyon, deciding to walk on to play for West Texas A&M and more!

