Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2023
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk

SPORTS DRIVE: Catch up with Kj Thomas, Mike Roden and Kemper Jones

SPORTS DRIVE: Catch up with Kj Thomas, Mike Roden and Kemper Jones
SPORTS DRIVE: Catch up with Kj Thomas, Mike Roden and Kemper Jones
By Sergio Garcia
Published: Jul. 3, 2023 at 4:56 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - If you missed today’s interviews with Kj Thomas, Mike Roden and Kemper Jones on the Sports Drive, you can watch it here.

Kj Thomas, Randall High School senior basketball player:

Randall High School senior basketball player Kj Thomas talks to us about how his summer is going with basketball, playing on travel teams going to camps, expectations for senior year and more!

Mike Roden, TPSN:

Mike Roden joins us to talk about how student athletes around the Panhandle are doing during the summer playing travel ball, how busy summer can be for them, celebrating July 4th and more!

Kemper Jones, former Canyon basketball player, WT commit:

Former Canyon Basketball player Kemper Jones talks to us about how his summer is going, his time with Canyon, deciding to walk on to play for West Texas A&M and more!

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities say Rudy Farias, now 25, is recovering in the hospital eight years after he was...
Texas man who went missing as teen found alive 8 years later
Clovis Police Department investigating shooting that left 1 man dead
Clovis Police Department investigating shooting that left 1 man dead
Police are on scene of a two-vehicle crash on South Washington Street.
Police on scene of crash, rollover on South Washington Street
Governor Abbott requests disaster declaration for Potter County and surrounding counties
Governor Abbott requests disaster declaration for Potter County and surrounding counties
The mosquitos are here, and the recent rain we’ve gotten help their population rise.
City of Amarillo, exterminators talk on rising mosquito population

Latest News

SPORTS DRIVE: Kj Thomas tells us about how summer is going with basketball, his senior year and more
SPORTS DRIVE: Mike Roden talks with us about summer travel ball for athletes around the Panhandle!
SPORTS DRIVE: Kemper Jones tells us about his time with Canyon, walking onto play at WT and more!
SPORTS DRIVE: Catch up with Lance Lahnert, Skylar Cleavinger and Dennis Humphrey
SPORTS DRIVE: Catch up with Lance Lahnert, Skylar Cleavinger and Dennis Humphrey