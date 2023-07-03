Roosevelt County hosting public meetings for Infrastructure Capital Improvement Plan

ROOSEVELT COUNTY, N.M. (KFDA) - Roosevelt County is hosting two public meetings this week for input on a plan prioritizing capital projects over a five year period.

The public meetings will take place in the Commission Room on the first floor of the Roosevelt County Courthouse Wednesday, July 5 at noon and Friday, July 7 at 5:00 p.m. for the 2025-2029 Roosevelt County Infrastructure Capital Improvement Plan (ICIP).

The ICIP is a project listing prioritizing the county’s capital projects for a period of five years. Each project includes an implementation plan and estimated costs over the five year plan to assure validity, according to a press release.

The plan requires public input. The existing plan will be reviewed with changes and updates following the public meetings.

The county will process, prioritize and determine those among the top five to submit as funding priorities for the coming year and will also include the county’s five year road enhancement program, according to the release.

The Road Department will host a public meeting July 13 at 5:00 p.m. in the Commission Room following the ICIP meeting.

The department is seeking recommendations for the 5-Year Road Rehabilitation Plan, which prioritizes future rehabilitation projects and will be used to seek grant funding and legislative capital outlay, according to the release.

The public is encouraged to attend and provide input. Those unable to attend the meeting can email public input to rcrd@rooseveltcounty.com or by mail to 109 W. First St., Portales, N.M. 88130 by 4:00 p.m. on July 12.

The County Commissioners will consider the ICIP plan at their regular meeting August 8.

