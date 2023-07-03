New Mexico Water Trust Board receives funding award of $13,900,000

Who's Hiring?
By Sergio Garcia
Published: Jul. 3, 2023 at 5:44 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
CLOVIS, N.M. (KFDA) - The Eastern New Mexico Utility Authority receives 2023 award from New Mexico water trust board for pipeline construction.

The New Mexico Water Trust Board will receive the award in the amount of $13,900,000 for their next phases of the Eastern New Mexico Rural Water System.

This award brings the total of state and federal funding this year to $100 to $23 million.

Cities involved include Clovis, Portales, Texico and Elida.

“We appreciate the support of the Water Trust Board with this important regional water project in eastern New Mexico. This funding is matched with 85 percent of federal and local funds and will take us a long way toward completing the project,” said ENMWUA Chairman Mike Morris.

