Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2023
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk

Nature’s Fireworks

By Kevin Selle
Published: Jul. 3, 2023 at 5:54 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Not much in the way of nature’s fireworks on July 4th. There is still a small chance for a handful of showers and thunderstorms late afternoon and early evening. Temperatures will top out just a bit above average for this time of year, in the mid-90s. Rain chances go up just a bit through the middle part of the week and go back down again for the weekend. Highs will approach 100° for the weekend.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities say Rudy Farias, now 25, is recovering in the hospital eight years after he was...
Texas man who went missing as teen found alive 8 years later
Clovis Police Department investigating shooting that left 1 man dead
Clovis Police Department investigating shooting that left 1 man dead
Police are on scene of a two-vehicle crash on South Washington Street.
Police on scene of crash, rollover on South Washington Street
Governor Abbott requests disaster declaration for Potter County and surrounding counties
Governor Abbott requests disaster declaration for Potter County and surrounding counties
The mosquitos are here, and the recent rain we’ve gotten help their population rise.
City of Amarillo, exterminators talk on rising mosquito population

Latest News

Nature's Fireworks
VIDEO: Doppler Dave shares some ‘Good News’ for one of our Newschannel 10 First Alert Weather...
A Mostly Quiet Monday
Mid-Monday Outlook with Tanner
Monday Outlook with Shelden 7/3