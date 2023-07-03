AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Not much in the way of nature’s fireworks on July 4th. There is still a small chance for a handful of showers and thunderstorms late afternoon and early evening. Temperatures will top out just a bit above average for this time of year, in the mid-90s. Rain chances go up just a bit through the middle part of the week and go back down again for the weekend. Highs will approach 100° for the weekend.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.