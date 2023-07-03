A Mostly Quiet Monday

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Happy Monday! We’ll continue to see mostly quiet conditions for the rest of the day today, featuring some mostly sunny skies and highs building into the mid to upper 80′s. There is a very slight chance for some isolated storm development toward the south, but coverage would be very sparse. As for the 4th of July, it’s looking more or less the same as today, with a very slight storm chance, although that chance will favor the northwest part of the area. Even then, it should be a mostly dry and pleasant Independence Day with highs building into the mid 90′s.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.