More Rain Possible

After an active Sunday afternoon, things have quieted down in the overnight period, leaving mostly clear skies for your Monday. Now, going into the afternoon, there is a low-end chance for some spotty isolated thunderstorms, but impacts should be pretty minimal. Highs will reach into the mid-to-high 80°s for most of the area with southerly winds. Looking ahead to Independence Day, most of the daytime hours should remain clear, however, thunderstorms could pop up in the late afternoon/early evening hours, especially in the north/northwest. So the forecast will have to be monitored closely for any outdoor celebrations.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.