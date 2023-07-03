Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2023
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk

Fridge or pantry? Heinz weighs in on how to store ketchup

Kraft Heinz recently weighed in on how to store ketchup.
Kraft Heinz recently weighed in on how to store ketchup.(CNN)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Jul. 3, 2023 at 2:18 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Pass the ketchup, please!

Independence Day is almost here, and many Americans are getting ready to celebrate with hamburgers and hot dogs – and the popular condiment.

Lately, some social media users have been debating the best way to store it.

The United Kingdom-based branch of ketchup-maker Kraft Heinz recently weighed in on the issue, saying in a tweet: “FYI: Ketchup. goes. in. the. fridge!!!”

The company followed up the tweet by asking the public via a Twitter poll whether they kept their ketchup chilled or in the pantry.

More than 13,000 Twitter users responded, with over 63% saying they preferred the fridge and nearly 37% saying they preferred their ketchup in the cupboard.

A Twitter user posed the same question to Heinz in 2017. At the time, Heinz responded: “Because of its natural acidity, Heinz Ketchup is shelf-stable, but refrigerate after opening to maintain product quality.”

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities say Rudy Farias, now 25, is recovering in the hospital eight years after he was...
Texas man who went missing as teen found alive 8 years later
Clovis Police Department investigating shooting that left 1 man dead
Clovis Police Department investigating shooting that left 1 man dead
Police are on scene of a two-vehicle crash on South Washington Street.
Police on scene of crash, rollover on South Washington Street
Governor Abbott requests disaster declaration for Potter County and surrounding counties
Governor Abbott requests disaster declaration for Potter County and surrounding counties
The Pampa Farmers Market will host its opening day this Saturday.
Pampa Farmers Market opening day takes place this Saturday

Latest News

Tell City Police Sgt. and suspect killed in exchange of gunfire at Perry Co. Memorial Hospital
FILE - Demonstrators protest outside of the Supreme Court in Washington, Thursday, June 29,...
Activists spurred by affirmative action ruling challenge legacy admissions at Harvard
City of Amarillo contains sanitary sewer overflow
City of Amarillo contains sanitary sewer overflow
A police officer moves a scooter in the area of a mass shooting incident in the Southern...
Baltimore police searching for suspects after 2 killed, 28 wounded at weekend block party shooting