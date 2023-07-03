Current mosquito situation within Amarillo and Canyon city limits

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - We recently reported the City of Amarillo is expanding it’s mosquito spraying program, beyond city limits, but what’s happening within the city?

The environmental health department says we started out with a big mosquito population, however it looks to be tapering down but control and prevention will continue.

I rode along today with the department to one of the City’s hot spots for mosquitoes off of 34th Ave. near the Tradewind Airport.

“It has a lot of water, a lot of standing water, that’s a good area for mosquitoes to lay their eggs and larva,” said Zac Badrow, general program manager, Environmental Health Department, COA.

The City has over 100 sites around Amarillo it controls.

“We go in a counterclockwise fashion, weekly trying to hit all the areas for surveillance,” said Badrow.

The goal is to kill larva found in standing water to prevent eggs from developing into mosquitoes.

“If we can’t catch them in the larval stage, that’s when you’ll see the foggers and things of that nature to kill the adults,” said Badrow.

Amarillo is also helping out the City of Canyon with its mosquito control.

“They’ve taken on a lot of the larviciding for us, so we’re focusing more on the adulticiding,” said Chris Enriquez, assistant director, public works, City of Canyon.

Mosquitoes are also trapped in Canyon and Amarillo and then sent off for testing.

The good news is within city limits no mosquitoes have come back positive for pathogens.

The City of Canyon is also taking extra precautions ahead of its fourth of July festivities.

“We’ve sprayed a little bit more in critical areas around the park area where the fireworks are going to occur, a little bit more around downtown,” said Enriquez.

The environmental health department says there are some things you can do to protect yourself.

Make sure you are using repellent and dressing accordingly.

Badrow also adds with these floodwater mosquitos, they are day biters, so make sure you are being cautious at all times of the day.

