Clovis Police Department investigating shooting that left 1 man dead

CLOVIS, N.M. (KFDA) - The Clovis Police Department is investigating a homicide after receiving calls of a person with a gunshot wound inside an apartment.

According to Clovis PD, earlier today at around 9:33 a.m., officers received a call of shots fired at an apartment complex in the area of West Grand Avenue and North Delta Street.

Officers received a second call about a man with a gunshot wound in the same area, inside an apartment.

Upon arrival, officers found 41-year-old Ruben Mireles inside the apartment with the gunshot wound in his upper body.

Mireles was taken to the Plains Regional Medical Center and pronounced dead.

The 9th Judicial District Major Crimes Unit began investigating the death and identified 31-year-old Jesse Ruiz as a suspect.

Ruiz was then located and transported to the Clovis Police Department.

Officials say that Ruiz admitted to shooting Ruben Mireles and was then arrested and booked on the charge of murder in the second degree, tampering with evidence and possession of a firearm by a felon.

The investigation is still active.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Clovis Police Department at 575-769-1921 or the Curry County Crime Stoppers at 575-763-7000.

Anonymous tips can also be submitted here.

