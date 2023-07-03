Who's Hiring?
City of Amarillo contains sanitary sewer overflow

City of Amarillo contains sanitary sewer overflow
City of Amarillo contains sanitary sewer overflow
By Sergio Garcia
Published: Jul. 3, 2023 at 2:23 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The City of Amarillo has contained a sanitary sewer overflow from a mechanical failure.

The lift station in the area of South Osage Street near Southeast 58th Avenue experienced a mechanical failure causing an overflow from a manhole.

The city says a total of 850,000 gallons of untreated wastewater was released but was resolved and cleaned up by 9 a.m. today.

The Texas Commission on Environmental Quality was notified and is working with the city to reduce environmental impacts.

