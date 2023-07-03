City of Amarillo contains sanitary sewer overflow

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The City of Amarillo has contained a sanitary sewer overflow from a mechanical failure.

The lift station in the area of South Osage Street near Southeast 58th Avenue experienced a mechanical failure causing an overflow from a manhole.

The city says a total of 850,000 gallons of untreated wastewater was released but was resolved and cleaned up by 9 a.m. today.

The Texas Commission on Environmental Quality was notified and is working with the city to reduce environmental impacts.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.