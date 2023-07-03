Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2023
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk

Car crashes into a restaurant and injures several customers, fire department says

More than a dozen people were taken to local hospitals after a vehicle went into a New Hampshire restaurant Sunday afternoon. (Source: WMUR/CNN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 3, 2023 at 6:05 AM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LACONIA, N.H. (AP) — A car crashed into a busy restaurant and injured several patrons in a lakeside town in New Hampshire Sunday afternoon, emergency officials said.

The vehicle struck the Looney Bin Bar & Grill a little after 12:40 p.m. Firefighters who arrived on the scene found the car inside the restaurant, the Laconia Fire Department said in a statement.

Emergency responders treated several customers at the scene and transported 14 people to area hospitals with non-life-threating medical issues including significant lower leg injuries, lacerations and contusions, the fire department said.

Another 20 people were evaluated at the scene by emergency personnel but did not require transport to hospitals from the community about 27 miles (43 kilometers) north of Concord on Lake Winnipesaukee.

“There were a lot of people inside due to it being lunchtime and a holiday weekend,” Laconia Fire Capt. Chad Vaillancourt said in the statement.

The building sustained significant damage.

The fire department said the cause of the accident is under investigation.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Clovis Police Department investigating shooting that left 1 man dead
Clovis Police Department investigating shooting that left 1 man dead
Police are on scene of a two-vehicle crash on South Washington Street.
Police on scene of crash, rollover on South Washington Street
Governor Abbott requests disaster declaration for Potter County and surrounding counties
Governor Abbott requests disaster declaration for Potter County and surrounding counties
The mosquitos are here, and the recent rain we’ve gotten help their population rise.
City of Amarillo, exterminators talk on rising mosquito population
The Pampa Farmers Market will host its opening day this Saturday.
Pampa Farmers Market opening day takes place this Saturday

Latest News

More than a dozen people were taken to local hospitals after a vehicle went into a New...
Car crashes into restaurant, hurting several people
Racer talks about winning Chicago race
The Lansing Police Department is looking for 2-year-old Wynter Smith. Rashad Trice, who was...
2-year-old Michigan girl still missing after suspect in Amber Alert arrested
Marni Larsen and her son, Damon Rasmussen of Holladay, Utah, wait their turn in line hoping to...
The wait for US passports is creating travel purgatory and snarling summer plans