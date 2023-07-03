Who's Hiring?
Amarillo firework stands prepare for Fourth of July celebrations

Firework stands have customers lining up to prepare for the holiday Tuesday.
By Kelsey Davis KFDA
Published: Jul. 3, 2023 at 6:08 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Firework stands have customers lining up to prepare for the holiday Tuesday.

Residents purchase fireworks to observe Independence Day or support a great cause.

A mother and son are operating a firework stand to raise money for a football program.

“This is our first time to do fireworks, ever. We’re excited to learn the business. We are having a great time. It’s a little hot but we are learning a lot about fireworks,” said Melanie May, stand operator for Mr. W Fireworks.

Mr. W Firework stand on Cherry Street is eager to serve the public with low prices.

“We are out here until almost midnight on Fourth of July,” said May.

Two of their best sellers are Red Bugs, a firework that spins upwards and emits a bunch of sparks and The Big Fountain, which goes for $20 at the Cherry Street location.

Other popular purchases include variety packs, roman candles and sparklers.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.

