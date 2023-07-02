Who's Hiring?
Storms Return Tomorrow

By Tanner Brammer
Published: Jul. 1, 2023 at 9:26 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - For tonight, we’ll see mostly clear skies with temperatures dipping into the low to mid 60′s. As for tomorrow, we’ll stay mostly clear of any precipitation for the first half of the day before some scattered thunderstorms look to form later tomorrow afternoon into the evening. Storms development looks to favor the western half of the panhandle, but nothing is looking too severe as of right now. An isolated storm chance remains for Monday and Tuesday, but most of the area should stay dry.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.

