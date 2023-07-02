Who's Hiring?
Storms Possible Again This Evening

By Tanner Brammer
Published: Jul. 2, 2023 at 3:38 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - After a quiet start to our Sunday, storms are likely to from this evening, favoring the northwest part of our viewing area, although everybody will at least have the opportunity to see a shower/storm move through their hometown. As far as severity goes, the main threat with these storm will be some gusty straight-line winds, possibly up to 70 mph. Both the tornado and large hail threats will be low today, but will still be monitored nonetheless. We’ll see the chance for isolated storms again on Monday, but the chance for severity will be much lower. As far as July 4th goes, most of us should stay dry throughout the day, but places toward the northwest could see an isolated storm or two.

