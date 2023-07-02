Scattered Storms to Close Out the Weekend

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Happy Sunday! We’ll stay mostly clear of any precipitation for the first half of the day with lots of sunshine before some scattered thunderstorms look to form later this afternoon into the evening. Storms development looks to favor the western half of the panhandle, but nothing is looking too severe as of right now. We’ll see a slight storm chance stick around for Monday and Tuesday, although any potential storm development looks to be very isolated and weak. High temperatures should stay right around average over the next several days, roughly ranging from 85-95°.

