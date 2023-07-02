Who's Hiring?
Rusnák, Frei lead Sounders to 1-0 victory over Dynamo

Albert Rusnák scored a second-half goal and Stefan Frei made it stand up with his league-leading 11th clean sheet of the season as the Seattle Sounders edged the Houston Dynamo 1-0
By By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 2, 2023 at 1:10 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SEATTLE (AP) — Albert Rusnák scored a second-half goal and Stefan Frei made it stand up with his league-leading 11th clean sheet of the season as the Seattle Sounders edged the Houston Dynamo 1-0 on Saturday night.

Rusnák scored the only goal of the match when he used assists from Léo Chú and Nicolás Lodeiro in the 62nd minute to find the net for a second time this season.

Frei totaled two saves for Seattle (9-7-5). Steve Clark saved four shots for Houston (8-9-3).

Houston showed up at the right time for the Sounders. Seattle, which entered play with a 2-5-4 record in its previous 11 matches, are 12-0-3 all-time at home versus the Dynamo, including the playoffs. The Dynamo are 7-1-1 at home this season but just 1-8-2 on the road.

The Sounders continue to struggle to score goals, finding the net a league-low 10 times since mid-April. Seattle has scored more than one goal just once in its last 14 matches and that came in a 3-3 draw with Charlotte FC.

Houston returns home to host Sporting Kansas City on Saturday. Seattle travels to play the Vancouver Whitecaps on Saturday.

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sport

