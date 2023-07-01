Chance for Storms Returns Tomorrow

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - We should stay quiet for the rest of the day today with a more stable air mass present this evening into the night. It’s possible one or two showers or storms could develop, but any redevelopment looks to be fairly weak. As for tomorrow, we’ll stay mostly clear of any precipitation for the first half of the day before some scattered thunderstorms look to form later tomorrow afternoon into the evening. Storms development looks to favor the western half of the panhandle, but nothing is looking too severe as of right now.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.