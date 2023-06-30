Unsettled Weather Returns to the Area

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - We’ll see another chance of storms across the area today with much more seasonable highs, only building into the mid to upper 80′s today. A couple of the storms could be on the strong to severe side, featuring some moderate sized hail, some gusty winds, and some brief periods of heavy rain. The same goes for the weekend as well, where storms will be on the isolated to scattered side. Temperatures look to stay seasonable through the weekend into next week, with the storm chance sticking around as well, including for the 4th of July.

