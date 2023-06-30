Who's Hiring?
Temperatures Come Down

By Kevin Selle
Published: Jun. 29, 2023 at 9:24 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - After starting the week with triple digit heat the highs will back down a bit the next few days. The average high for Amarillo this time of year is low 90s. Friday through Sunday will a bit below average in the 80s. Scattered showers and thunderstorms are more likely on Friday. By late morning a few scattered showers will develop in a few spots and increase in coverage through the afternoon. Storms will still be hit and miss and some may be severe with the primary threat being strong gusty winds. Saturday look dry and then most of next week will have 20-30% rain chances each day.

