Storms to Close Out the Work Week

VIDEO: Doppler Dave shares some ‘Good News’ for one of our Newschannel 10 First Alert Weather...
By Tanner Brammer
Published: Jun. 30, 2023 at 4:14 AM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - We’ll see another chance of storms across the area today with much more seasonable highs, only building into the mid to upper 80’s today. A couple of the storms could be on the strong to severe side, but no severe outbreak is expected. The same goes for the weekend as well, where a couple of severe storms will be possible, featuring some small to moderate sized hail, some slightly gusty winds, and some brief periods of heavy rain. Temperatures look to stay seasonable through the weekend into next week, with the storm chance sticking around as well, including for the 4th of July.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.

