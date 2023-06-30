Who's Hiring?
SPORTS DRIVE: Catch up with Lance Lahnert, Skylar Cleavinger and Dennis Humphrey

By Sergio Garcia
Published: Jun. 30, 2023 at 4:48 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - If you missed today’s interview with Lance Lahnert, Skylar Cleavinger and Dennis Humphrey on the Sports Drive, you can watch it here.

Lance Lahnert, Drive at Five Host:

Drive at Five Host Lance Lahnert talks to us about the demolition of the Potter County Memorial stadium, what it meant to Lance, the history the stadium and more!

Skylar Cleavinger, New Wildorado Volleyball Head Coach:

New Volleyball Head Coach for Wildorado Skylar Cleavinger talks to us about her new position as head coach in her hometown, her expectations going into the season and more!

Dennis Humphrey, Amarillo Sod Poodles On-Field Emcee:

Amarillo Sod Poodle’s on-field emcee Dennis Humphrey talks to us about all the festivities happening at Hodgetown this weekend to celebrate the Independence Day holiday and more!

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.

