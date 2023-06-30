Pampa Farmers Market opening day takes place this Saturday

PAMPA, Texas (KFDA) - The Pampa Farmers Market will host its opening day this Saturday.

The market will take place July 1 from 8:00 a.m. until noon at Tractor Supply Co., 2545 Perryton Pkwy.

Organizers are inviting the public to visit vendors before heading out to Fourth of July festivities.

Available goods at the market include fresh vegetables, home-baked goods and handmade items. All vendors are from Pampa or surrounding areas, according to organizers.

For more information on the market and its vendors, visit the Pampa Farmers Market Facebook.

