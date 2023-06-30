Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2023
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk

Naomi Campbell welcomes 2nd child at age 53: ‘It’s never too late to become a mother’

FILE - Naomi Campbell appears at the opening ceremony and the premiere of the film "Jeanne du...
FILE - Naomi Campbell appears at the opening ceremony and the premiere of the film "Jeanne du Barry" at the 76th international film festival, Cannes, southern France, on May 16, 2023.(Vianney Le Caer | Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Jun. 30, 2023 at 10:35 AM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Supermodel Naomi Campbell has welcomed her second child at age 53.

Campbell announced the birth of her son in an Instagram post on Thursday.

“My little darling, know that you are cherished beyond measure and surrounded by love from the moment you graced us with your presence. A True Gift from God,” she captioned the photo, in part. “It’s never too late to become a mother.”

The model is also the mom to a 2-year-old girl, who she welcomed in May 2021 at age 50.

In an interview with British Vogue last year, Campbell said that she encourages her older friends not to rule out having children later in life.

“I’m telling them all, do it! Don’t hesitate!” She told the magazine.

Campbell did not announce the name of her son, and she has kept her daughter’s name private since she was born.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police are on scene of a two-vehicle crash on South Washington Street.
Police on scene of crash, rollover on South Washington Street
Amarillo police said a 17 year old is wanted on sexual assault charges.
Amarillo Crime Stoppers: 17 year old wanted on sexual assault charges turns himself in
A Potter County jury has found a man guilty on three child-related sexual assault charges after...
Potter County man found guilty of child sex crimes
Texas 10 most wanted sex offender, wanted for charges in Gray County, arrested
Texas 10 most wanted sex offender, wanted for charges in Gray County, arrested
Amarillo police have arrested two people for a robbery at the Sam’s Club parking lot Monday.
Amarillo police arrest 2 for Monday robbery at Sam’s Club

Latest News

Police clear a street on the third night of protests sparked by the fatal police shooting of a...
French president urges parents to keep teens at home as government orders buses to stop at 9 p.m.
FILE - The U.S. Supreme Court is seen May 16, 2023, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File)
The Supreme Court rules for a designer who doesn’t want to make wedding websites for gay couples
Oscar-winning actor Alan Arkin dead at 89
AutoInc donates $19,000 to 24 Hours in the Canyon (Source: Facebook)
AutoInc donates $19,000 to 24 Hours in the Canyon