Governor Abbott requests disaster declaration for Potter County and surrounding counties

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Governor Greg Abbott has requested a disaster declaration for Northwest Texas communities affected by severe flooding.

Today, Greg Abbott requested a disaster declaration from the U.S. Small Business Administration.

If approved, the SBA would provide federal assistance in the form of disaster loans for Potter County and nearby counties.

“With severe flooding damaging homes and businesses in Northwest Texas last month, we must utilize every resource available to help Texans recover,” said Governor Abbott. “If approved, this SBA disaster declaration will give Texas access to critical loans they need to continue to rebuild and move forward.”

The SBA would also provide low-interest loans through their disaster programs, to Texans whose homes and businesses took damage from the flooding and severe weather.

After an analysis of damage sustained was conducted by local, state and federal officials, they verified Potter County meets federally-required thresholds for SBA assistance.

