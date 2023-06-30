Who's Hiring?
GOOD NEWS: Heavy rain has tremendous impact on Lake Meredith

Heavy rain has tremendous impact on Lake Meredith
Heavy rain has tremendous impact on Lake Meredith
By Dave Oliver
Published: Jun. 29, 2023 at 9:45 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The water level in Lake Meredith has risen substantially this season and it’s had a very positive effect on outside entities that use the lake.

Doppler Dave spent the morning on Lake Meredith and found it very refreshing to see the lake thriving. The wet season has had a tremendous impact on the lake.

“ We have seen record-breaking flow through the Canadian River. Thanks to all the work of the National Park Service in Crim Wall, that river is flowing like it hasn’t ever flown before,” says David Wright, Wright-On Bait and Tackle owner.

As the water level rises, so do the spirits of those who enjoy spending leisure time at the lake and certainly those whose livelihoods are dependent on the lake.

“When the lake level comes up, it’s a direct parallel with activities. Lake level comes up, activity rises with it, whether it be gas stations, restaurants, grocery stores. This community really strives to enjoy the benefits that come with this lake level rising, continues Wright.

“That’s a good thing, that’s a good thing. You know the city of French. It’s gonna really be blessed by all that with everything sales and all that but. Yeah, it’s it’s a. It’s a shot in the arm for the communities, there’s no doubt about that,” said Rodney Sweet, Lake Meredith fishing enthusiast.

The lake has shown a very promising rebound and is biologically flourishing.

The overall health of the lake is really good right now, really good. Lots of lots of bait. And that’s that’s what makes a a good lake is your bait. “The overall health.......is your bait,” says Sweet.

After some desperate years in the recent past, it is very uplifting to see the lake and the fishing make a strong comeback.

“You know, I grew up fishing this lake and then when it went away, we didn’t have a lake to fish in, you know, and so that that’s kind of and. And for someone like me that loves to fish. You know you we had to go out of state to New Mexico or we had to go down South. You had to drive to go get it, you know? And and having a lake like this. 30 minutes from my front door is absolutely awesome,” continues Sweet.

And the walleye are biting. Now, that’s some good news.

