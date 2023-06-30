City of Clovis announces Independence Day holiday service schedule

CLOVIS, N.M. (KFDA) - The City of Clovis announces their service schedule for the upcoming Independence Day holiday.

The following services and departments will be open on Tuesday July 4:

Hillcrest Park Zoo, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The Splash Pad at Hillcrest Park, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Clovis Regional Airport maintenance will be available from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The City of Clovis Landfill, 7 a.m. to 4:30 pm.

Clovis/Curry County Office of Emergency Management will monitor weather services on July 3-4

Essential Clovis Police Department and Fire Department personnel will be on duty

Trash in residential areas will be picked up on Monday July 3 and Wednesday July 5.

The following services will be closed in observance of Independence Day:

City administrative offices

Municipal Courts

Clovis Police Records and Police Evidence

Clovis Animal Shelter

Clovis Fire Department Administration Division/Ambulance billing, Fire Marshal, Training Office and Fire Management staff

Clovis Area Transit System

Clovis-Carver Public Library

Roy Walker Gym

Potter Pool and the Aquatic Center

The annual firework spectacular, Smoke on the Water will begin at 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. at Greene Acres Park. Click here for more information.

The following roads will be closed in Clovis as well:

Main street between 21st and Purdue, closing at 12 p.m. on July 3, reopening at 10 p.m. on July 4

Purdue and 21st street will be closed from Main to Mitchel

The City of Clovis asks the public to please not use the closed streets for parking.

For questions regarding the City of Clovis’ holiday schedule, call the city manager’s office at (575) 763-9670.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.