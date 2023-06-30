AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The City of Borger is hosting their second annual “Freedom on Main” celebration this weekend.

The event will begin at 10 a.m. and go until 2 p.m., with the bike parade starting at 11 a.m.

Cyclists will ride the from the City Hall parking lotto BFC.

There will also be music, bounce houses, vendors and more.

This is a great way to spend some family fun before heading to the lake to see the firework show.

City of Borger celebrating 2nd annual ‘Freedom on Main’ this weekend (Source: City of Borger)

