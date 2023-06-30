Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2023
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk

City of Borger celebrating 2nd annual ‘Freedom on Main’ this weekend

By Sergio Garcia
Published: Jun. 30, 2023 at 3:47 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The City of Borger is hosting their second annual “Freedom on Main” celebration this weekend.

The event will begin at 10 a.m. and go until 2 p.m., with the bike parade starting at 11 a.m.

Cyclists will ride the from the City Hall parking lotto BFC.

There will also be music, bounce houses, vendors and more.

This is a great way to spend some family fun before heading to the lake to see the firework show.

City of Borger celebrating 2nd annual ‘Freedom on Main’ this weekend
City of Borger celebrating 2nd annual ‘Freedom on Main’ this weekend(Source: City of Borger)

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police are on scene of a two-vehicle crash on South Washington Street.
Police on scene of crash, rollover on South Washington Street
Amarillo police said a 17 year old is wanted on sexual assault charges.
Amarillo Crime Stoppers: 17 year old wanted on sexual assault charges turns himself in
A Potter County jury has found a man guilty on three child-related sexual assault charges after...
Potter County man found guilty of child sex crimes
Texas 10 most wanted sex offender, wanted for charges in Gray County, arrested
Texas 10 most wanted sex offender, wanted for charges in Gray County, arrested
Amarillo police have arrested two people for a robbery at the Sam’s Club parking lot Monday.
Amarillo police arrest 2 for Monday robbery at Sam’s Club

Latest News

Governor Abbott requests disaster declaration for Potter County and surrounding counties
Governor Abbott requests disaster declaration for Potter County and surrounding counties
City of Clovis announces Independence Day holiday service schedule
City of Clovis announces Independence Day holiday service schedule
The Pampa Farmers Market will host its opening day this Saturday.
Pampa Farmers Market opening day takes place this Saturday
The City of Amarillo has released the service schedule for city services on Tuesday, July 4.
City of Amarillo announces Fourth of July service schedule