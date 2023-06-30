Who's Hiring?
City of Amarillo, Exterminators, talk on rising mosquito population

The mosquitos are here, and the recent rain we’ve gotten help their population rise.
By KyLeah Frazier
Published: Jun. 30, 2023 at 5:42 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The mosquitos are here, and the recent rain we’ve gotten helps their population rise.

To avoid a swarming mosquito population, the City of Amarillo plans to expand to outside the city limits with its mosquito spraying.

“With people being outside, a lot of people being outside during the biting hours, dawn and dusk, we felt the need to get some control out there,” says Anthony Spanel, Environmental Health Director for the City of Amarillo.

Recent testing shows a presence of the West Nile Virus as well as St. Louis Encephalitis in the Amarillo area.

“We did identify positive cases of West Nile in Lake Tanglewood, positive cases of West Nile in the Palisades, along with a St. Louis Encephalitis case and two other areas of Randall County identified positive West Nile cases,” said Spanel.

Spanel says by expanding the spraying area, they will be able to better control the spread of mosquito-borne illnesses.

“In terms of insects, they’re the number one killer in the world, they take a lot of lives every year so having some sort of control is really important,” states Spanel.

Bruce Burney, owner of Bugs Burney Pest Control says this summers’ mosquito infestation will likely become worse.

“We’ll get a year that’s got a lot of rain and them are bad and now as time goes on and on and on they get worse and worse and worse, so we probably haven’t even seen them as bas as they will get,” says Burney

He went on to say that even the smallest amount of standing water in or around your home will attract mosquitos.

“If they got like a bucker or anything around their house. Mosquitos lay their eggs in there and then so all of a sudden you just got mosquito’s going everywhere,” says Burney.

Some tips he left to keep the pests at bay include avoiding having any standing water around your home, and keep your shrubs and trees maintained.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.

