City of Amarillo announces Fourth of July service schedule

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The City of Amarillo has released the service schedule for city services on Tuesday, July 4.

The following services will be closed on Tuesday:

Amarillo City Hall

Amarillo City Transit

Amarillo Public Library System

Amarillo Municipal Court

The holiday schedule for Solid Waste has also been adjusted for Tuesday:

For residential customers, Tuesday routes will be serviced on Wednesday, July 5. All other routes will be on a normal service schedule.

For commercial customers, Tuesday routes will be serviced on Monday, July 3. All other routes will be on normal schedule.

No curbside collection will be available on Tuesday. Brush sites and the city landfill will be closed.

All city golf courses will have normal hours of operation. Green fee prices will have weekend/holiday rate on Tuesday, according to a press release.

Officials want to remind the public that fireworks are illegal in the city limits.

