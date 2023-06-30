AutoInc donates $19,000 to 24 Hours in the Canyon

Who's Hiring?
By Kristin Rodin
Published: Jun. 30, 2023 at 10:28 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The largest family-owned automotive group in West Texas has marked its sixth consecutive year of giving with a $19,000 donation to 24 Hours in the Canyon Survivorship Center.

AutoInc raised the money during the month of May from the group’s Amarillo dealerships, which include Texas Dodge, All Star Dodge, Autoplex BMW, Tri-State Ford, Amarillo Hyundai and Kia of Amarillo.

“We continue to notice the positive effects the survivorship center has on people in our community, and we want to contribute whatever we can to support their work,” said Texas Dodge General Manager Joe Harless.

AutoInc has donated more than $100,000 to the 24 Hours in the Canyon Cancer Survivorship Center over the past six years, according to a press release.

“We continue to be grateful to AutoInc and our entire community for their tremendous support,” said Ryan Parnell, director of the Survivorship Center. “We couldn’t do what we do without it.”

The 24 Hours in the Canyon Cancer Survivorship Center was established in June 2015. It has more than 5,000 survivor contacts annually and holds numerous classes that focus on health and wellness, emotional and dietary counseling sessions, treatment summaries and survivor care plans. All programs are free to residents in the Texas and Oklahoma Panhandles.

“Because we have personally witnessed the importance of these services and the positive effect they have on the lives of cancer survivors in our community, we make it a priority to support 24 Hours in the Canyon every year,” said John Justice, Tri-State Ford and Amarillo Hyundai general manager.

AutoInc was founded in Amarillo and has dealerships across West Texas, including Amarillo, Canyon, Lubbock, San Angelo, Midland, Odessa, and Wichita Falls.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.

