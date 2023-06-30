47th Judicial District Attorney Randall Sims retiring at the end of Friday

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The 47th District Attorney’s Office announced Judicial District Attorney Randall Sims will be retiring at the end of the day Friday, June 30.

Sims started in the Potter County Attorney’s Office in 1985 before moving to the 47th District where he was the first assistant district attorney.

He left the 47th District for six years to work as the 100th District Attorney. After serving in the 100th District, Sims returned to the Potter County Attorney’s Office in March 2001, according to a press release.

Sims ran for the 47th District Attorney’s position in 2004 and was elected. He has served the citizens of Potter and Armstrong Counties since January 1, 2005.

During his tenure as 47th District Attorney, Sims has accomplished many things he is proud of, including participation in the Potter, Randall and Armstrong Adult Drug Court since 2010.

Sims addressed his concerns on the high volume of auto burglaries and thefts in the Amarillo area and was instrumental in securing a grant and starting the Panhandle Auto Burglary Theft Unit in September 2015, according to the press release.

In 2021, Sims was also influential in helping Potter County establish two specialty treatment courts to help individuals battling mental health issues successfully navigate through the criminal justice system. The two entities are now recognized as official mental health courts - Panhandle Regional Problem Solving Court and Panhandle Regional Veterans Treatment Court.

“Now it is the time to step away and spend more time with my family. Being a prosecutor has been the most rewarding career of my lifetime. It has been my great honor to seek justice for the citizens of the Texas Panhandle for the past 38 years,” said Sims.

