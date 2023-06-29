Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2023
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk

‘Wowsers’: Humpback whale following kayaker breaks surface of water

A kayaker off an Australian beach had a close encounter with a humpback whale. (SOURCE: TMX)
By Andrew McMunn
Published: Jun. 29, 2023 at 3:08 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – A kayaker off the coast of Australia got the surprise of a lifetime when he was followed by a humpback whale while out on the water.

In a video shared on Instagram by @dronesharkapp, the kayaker can be seen from above in the waters at Bondi Beach near Sydney. Following behind him is the whale.

The video shows the whale catching up to the kayaker before swimming alongside him and breaking the water’s surface.

“Wowsers,” the Instagram post reads. “This just happened at #bondi.”

The Instagram account said the kayaker was followed by the whale from Tamarama Beach to Bondi Beach, a distance of about one kilometer or a little more than half a mile.

According to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, humpback whales often swim close to shore and engage in behaviors near the surface of the water such as jumping out of the water and slapping the surface with their fins, making them a popular species among whale watchers.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. TMX contributed to this report.

Most Read

Amarillo police have arrested two people for a robbery at the Sam’s Club parking lot Monday.
Amarillo police arrest 2 for Monday robbery at Sam’s Club
An Iowa couple in the process of having their home built says they hit a $2 million Powerball...
Couple wins $2 million Powerball jackpot after losing home in tornado
Amarillo police said a 17 year old is wanted on sexual assault charges.
Amarillo Crime Stoppers: 17 year old wanted on sexual assault charges turns himself in
Police are on scene of a two-vehicle crash on South Washington Street.
Police on scene of crash, rollover on South Washington Street
Nancy Mascarenas
Police investigating homicide after Clovis woman killed in Colorado Springs

Latest News

Through Circle Now, country music and lifestyle fans will be able to view all of Circle’s...
Circle Now app allows you to watch Circle Network programming anytime, anywhere
Cars were lit on fire amid violent clashes in the city of Nanterre, France, over the shooting...
France sends tens of thousands of police to head off unrest after deadly police shooting of teenager
The July 2023 edition of National Geographic is for sale at a newsstand, Thursday, June 29,...
National Geographic will end newsstand sales of magazine next year, focus on subscriptions, digital
FILE - Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly speaks during a rally for teachers and education funding, April...
Transgender Kansas residents can keep updating their documents despite a new law, governor says
Former Broward County Deputy Scot Peterson reacts as he was was acquitted Thursday of felony...
Deputy acquitted of all charges for failing to act during deadly Parkland school shooting