Texas 10 most wanted sex offender, wanted for charges in Gray County, arrested

HOUSTON, Texas (KFDA) - A Texas 10 most wanted sex offender who was wanted for charges in Gray County, was arrested yesterday in Houston.

According to DPS, 40-year-old Juan Tiofilo Sauseda was taken into custody for indecency with a child by sexual contact and possessing prohibited weapons.

In 2009, Sauseda was sentenced to 15 years in prison for indecency with a child by sexual contact.

He was let go on parole in 2021 and was required to register as a sex offender annually.

The Texas Board of Pardons and Paroles issued a warrant for his arrest after he violated parole and has been wanted ever since February 2022.

On the same day, the Gray County Sheriff’s Office issued two warrants for Sauseda’s arrest for failing to register as a sex offender.

Members of the U.S. Marshals Gulf Coast Violent Offenders Fugitive Task Force along with members of the U.S. Marshalls North Texas Fugitive Task Force from Amarillo, special agents from the Texas Department of Public Safety and the Houston Police Department all helped in the multi-agency fugitive investigation.

