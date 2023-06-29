Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2023
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk

Temperatures Dropping, Rain Chances Rising

By Dave Oliver
Published: Jun. 29, 2023 at 4:41 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

The high pressure system that has been responsible for the heat and dryness this week is now drifting away from the area. The result will be less heat and improving rain chances. Highs tomorrow and through the weekend are expected to stay in the upper 80s. A more favorable steering flow will also assist in bringing rain and storms from the west into our area. Rain chances look promising tomorrow night and again Sunday evening with a quiet Saturday in between. An early look at the 4th of July indicates normal temps in the low 90s with a slight chance for evening storms.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Amarillo police have arrested two people for a robbery at the Sam’s Club parking lot Monday.
Amarillo police arrest 2 for Monday robbery at Sam’s Club
An Iowa couple in the process of having their home built says they hit a $2 million Powerball...
Couple wins $2 million Powerball jackpot after losing home in tornado
Amarillo police said a 17 year old is wanted on sexual assault charges.
Amarillo Crime Stoppers: 17 year old wanted on sexual assault charges turns himself in
Police are on scene of a two-vehicle crash on South Washington Street.
Police on scene of crash, rollover on South Washington Street
Nancy Mascarenas
Police investigating homicide after Clovis woman killed in Colorado Springs

Latest News

Dave's 4:00 P.M. Weather Cut In
KFDA First Alert Feature Title
Heat Trending Down, Rain Chances Trending Up
Early Thursday Outlook with Tanner
VIDEO: Doppler Dave shares some ‘Good News’ for one of our Newschannel 10 First Alert Weather...
Storm Chances Return