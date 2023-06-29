Temperatures Dropping, Rain Chances Rising

The high pressure system that has been responsible for the heat and dryness this week is now drifting away from the area. The result will be less heat and improving rain chances. Highs tomorrow and through the weekend are expected to stay in the upper 80s. A more favorable steering flow will also assist in bringing rain and storms from the west into our area. Rain chances look promising tomorrow night and again Sunday evening with a quiet Saturday in between. An early look at the 4th of July indicates normal temps in the low 90s with a slight chance for evening storms.

