Temperatures Creep Down

By Kevin Selle
Published: Jun. 28, 2023 at 9:13 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - After staring the week in the low 100s we go back down through the 90s the next few days. Highs by the weekend will be in the 80s, below average for this time of year, before getting back into the low to mid 90s again next week. Rain chances come and go through the next seven days, with a slightly higher chance of scattered showers and storms on Friday. Some heavy downpours and some gusty winds and hail are likely.

