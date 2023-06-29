Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2023
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk

Storm Chances Return

VIDEO: Doppler Dave shares some ‘Good News’ for one of our Newschannel 10 First Alert Weather...
VIDEO: Doppler Dave shares some ‘Good News’ for one of our Newschannel 10 First Alert Weather team members
By Tanner Brammer
Published: Jun. 29, 2023 at 4:15 AM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Most will be on the quiet side of things today, with partly cloudy skies and highs building into the mid to upper 90′s. A few folks in the northwest part of the region will have the chance a seeing some scattered thunderstorms moving through their hometowns. A much higher storm chance enters the area tomorrow, where the severe threat looks slightly more prominent as well. Temperatures will also cool down starting tomorrow, where highs will only be building into the mid to upper 80′s.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Amarillo police have arrested two people for a robbery at the Sam’s Club parking lot Monday.
Amarillo police arrest 2 for Monday robbery at Sam’s Club
An Iowa couple in the process of having their home built says they hit a $2 million Powerball...
Couple wins $2 million Powerball jackpot after losing home in tornado
Pickin’ Perryton is a two day music festival full of food, vendors and local bands benefitting...
Starlight Ranch hosting 2-day music festival to benefit Perryton’s disaster relief fund
Nancy Mascarenas
Police investigating homicide after Clovis woman killed in Colorado Springs
Lake Meredith Levels
Lake Meredith’s water levels rise to one of highest amount since 2000

Latest News

VIDEO: Doppler Dave shares some ‘Good News’ for one of our Newschannel 10 First Alert Weather...
Temperatures Creep Down
Temperatures Creep Down
KFDA First Alert Feature Title
Heat Expected To Ease
Dave's 4:00 P.M. Weather Cut In