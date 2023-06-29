Storm Chances Return

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Most will be on the quiet side of things today, with partly cloudy skies and highs building into the mid to upper 90′s. A few folks in the northwest part of the region will have the chance a seeing some scattered thunderstorms moving through their hometowns. A much higher storm chance enters the area tomorrow, where the severe threat looks slightly more prominent as well. Temperatures will also cool down starting tomorrow, where highs will only be building into the mid to upper 80′s.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.