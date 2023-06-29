Who's Hiring?
SPORTS DRIVE: Watch today’s episode of Overtime and catch up with Mike Roden and Stacy Perryman

If you missed today’s interviews with Mike Roden, Rick Guy, Stacy Perryman or missed today’s episode of Overtime on the Sports Drive, you can watch it here.
By Sergio Garcia
Published: Jun. 29, 2023 at 5:07 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - If you missed today’s interviews with Mike Roden, Stacy Perryman or missed today’s episode of Overtime on the Sports Drive, you can watch it here.

Mike Roden, TPSN:

Mike joins us today to talk about Fall sports that are just around the corner, too early to say who will be district champs for high school this year but Mike tells us what his expectations are and more!

Overtime, with the Randall Raiders Tennis Champion Ella Hester:

On this episode of Overtime, Rylee talks with Randall Raider tennis state champion Ella Hester about her time with Randall, what it was like winning the state championship title and more!

Stacy Perryman, Happy Football Head Coach:

Head Coach Perryman talks to us about the six man all-star game this upcoming weekend, the upcoming season and more!

