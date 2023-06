AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo Sod Poodles are starting the second half of the season on the right foot after a huge comeback win over the Tulsa Drillers 6-4.

The Soddies continue their six-game set against the Drillers tonight with game two. First pitch is set for 7:05 p.m.

