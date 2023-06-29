Sod Poodles open second half of the season with win over Drillers

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo Sod Poodles open the second half of the season with a 6-4 win over the Tulsa Drillers.

Chad Patrick captured the win on the mound tonight that was capped off with a three-run rally in the bottom of the 8th to lift the Soddies to victory.

This was game one of the six-game homestand series with the Drillers that ends with a Fourth of July block party on Monday, July 3rd.

