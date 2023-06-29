Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2023
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk

Shootout outside US consulate in Saudi port city leaves assailant and security guard dead, US says

The State Department seal is seen on the briefing room lectern ahead of a briefing by State...
The State Department seal is seen on the briefing room lectern ahead of a briefing by State Department spokesperson Ned Price at the State Department in Washington, Monday, Jan. 31, 2022.(Mandel Ngan, Pool via AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 28, 2023 at 7:31 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — The State Department said a gunman who opened fire on the U.S. consulate in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, and a local security guard working at the consulate were killed in an exchange of fire on Wednesday.

The motive for the attack was not immediately clear, the department said.

The consulate went into lockdown as the shooting took place and no Americans or American staff were injured, it said.

The assailant was killed by Saudi security forces, the State Department said, referring questions to the Saudi authorities, who it said were investigating.

Saudi Arabia’s state news agency, citing Saudi police, said the man had gotten out of a vehicle outside the consulate carrying a gun.

“Authorities took the initiative to deal with him as required by the situation,” the press agency said. It said the slain consulate security worker was Nepalese.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Amarillo police have arrested two people for a robbery at the Sam’s Club parking lot Monday.
Amarillo police arrest 2 for Monday robbery at Sam’s Club
The Amarillo Police Department is investigating after a woman was robbed at gunpoint at the...
Amarillo police investigating armed robbery at Sam’s Club parking lot
Brenda Sue Guessler (TxDPS)
Texas Rangers identify woman in 1999 cold case in Gray County
The Texas Department of Public Safety investigated a car crash that left one person from...
DPS: Crash near Sweetwater leaves Perryton man dead
Amarillo city officials confirmed a rabies case today.
Amarillo city officials confirm rabies case

Latest News

NHL draft prospect Connor Bedard skates across the ice during a youth hockey clinic with other...
Connor Bedard, as expected, taken first in the NHL draft by the Chicago Blackhawks
VIDEO: Boat sales increasing due to higher lake levels, news at six
A 94-million-year-old mosasaur fossil was found in Utah.
University professor and team discover 94-million-year-old fossil of ancient sea-dwelling creature
FILE - Protesters of Kentucky Senate Bill SB150, known as the Transgender Health Bill, cheer on...
Federal judges in Kentucky and Tennessee block portions of transgender youth care bans
Parker Boats & Motors
Boat sales in Amarillo increasing due to higher lake levels