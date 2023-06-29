Registration open for the Kids Inc. Esports summer season

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Registration is open for children who are interested in joining the Kids Inc. Esports season this July.

The season begins July 10 and is for children seven years old to 18 years old. Registration is $110.

Esports can teach teamwork, strategy, sportsmanship, communication, and more.

If you have any questions, call (806) or email contact@thevaultlegacy.com

