PROJECT CLEAN UP: Hitting the alleys off McMasters street and 1st & 2nd Ave

By Greg Kerr
Published: Jun. 28, 2023 at 10:09 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - With the flooding and tornadoes, the Panhandle has been in clean up mode and so has our Project Clean up crew.

The Fuller and Sons brigade took on the West side of downtown for a clean sweep, working all along the alleys off McMasters street and first and second avenues.

The work was tedious but productive for the crew, throwing away an old moldy carpet, a bed spring, a couch, and other small assorted throw away items.

There were a couple of return trips, a lot of lumber filled the alleys along with limbs and shrubs added to the clutter.

Overall, several thousand pounds were added to the roll offs and within a few hours of work, the Fuller and Sons did it’s part cleaning and keeping Amarillo beautiful.

Roll offs are located in several parks around the city and at the library downtown.

If you know of a neighborhood that needs to be cleaned up, straightened up and cleaned up, click here.

We all should do our part to keep Amarillo clean and beautiful.

