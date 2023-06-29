Who's Hiring?
Potter County man found guilty of child sex crimes

A Potter County jury has found a man guilty on three child-related sexual assault charges after...
A Potter County jury has found a man guilty on three child-related sexual assault charges after a three day trial.(Potter County Sheriff's Office)
By Kristin Rodin
Published: Jun. 29, 2023 at 12:39 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
POTTER COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - A Potter County jury has found a man guilty on three child-related sexual assault and indecency charges after a three day trial.

The 47th District Attorney’s Office announced Thursday that Nathan Leigh Willis was found guilty of two counts of aggravated sexual assault of a child and one count of indecency with a child.

The jury sentenced him to 60 years in the Texas Department of Justice for the first two counts and 15 years for the third count, according to officials.

The trial took place in the 108th District Court.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.

