Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2023
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk

Police on scene of crash, rollover on South Washington Street

By Vanessa Garcia
Published: Jun. 29, 2023 at 12:47 PM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarill police are on scene of a two-vehicle crash today on South Washington Street.

Not much information is know at this time, but it appears two cars were involved in the wreck near Southwest 58th Avenue and Washington.

One of the cars is flipped in a front yard, and the other car is in the roadway.

The left lane heading north on Washington will have delays as first responders clean up the crash.

Injuries are unknown, but we will update you when more details are made available.

Police are on scene of a two-vehicle crash on South Washington Street.
Police are on scene of a two-vehicle crash on South Washington Street.(kfda)
Police are on scene of a two-vehicle crash on South Washington Street.
Police are on scene of a two-vehicle crash on South Washington Street.(kfda)
Police are on scene of a two-vehicle crash on South Washington Street.
Police are on scene of a two-vehicle crash on South Washington Street.(kfda)

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Amarillo police have arrested two people for a robbery at the Sam’s Club parking lot Monday.
Amarillo police arrest 2 for Monday robbery at Sam’s Club
An Iowa couple in the process of having their home built says they hit a $2 million Powerball...
Couple wins $2 million Powerball jackpot after losing home in tornado
Nancy Mascarenas
Police investigating homicide after Clovis woman killed in Colorado Springs
Lake Meredith Levels
Lake Meredith’s water levels rise to one of highest amount since 2000
Amarillo police said a 17 year old is wanted on sexual assault charges.
Amarillo Crime Stoppers: 17 year old wanted on sexual assault charges

Latest News

A Potter County jury has found a man guilty on three child-related sexual assault charges after...
Potter County man found guilty of child sex crimes
Amarillo police said a 17 year old is wanted on sexual assault charges.
Amarillo Crime Stoppers: 17 year old wanted on sexual assault charges
Don Harrington Discovery Center
Discovery Center hosting explosive demos to celebrate Fourth of July
Bank of America customers can go to the Panhandle-Plains Historical Museum for free this weekend.
Bank of America customers able to go to PPHM for free this weekend