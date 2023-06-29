Panhandle Regional Planning Commission helps Panhandle residents with storm shelter costs

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Recent weather has taken its toll on communities and residents alike, leaving Panhandle Regional Planning Commission urging residents to apply for its Residential Safe Room Rebate Program.

The PRPC program helps residents in the Panhandle with the costs associated with putting in a safe room, adding property value and increased protection for your home.

“We’re in storm season and like the storm over in Perryton like we knew that their was a storm coming but you never know when a tornado is gonna hit, you know it can happen at any given moment and it can become huge very, very quickly” says Daphne Morcom, Regional Services Programs Specialist for PRPC.

The rebate program covers up to $3,000 for instillation of a safe room. From above ground to underground, in your basement or in your backyard, they can be installed anywhere and keep your family safe.

Being able to withstand high force wind isn’t the only regulation that has to be followed by installers.

“All of ours are tested to withstand the forces of an Ef-5 tornado, and there’s a whole bunch of ventilation requirements, opening requirements, just a bunch of requirements just like any other building codes,” says Owner of Ef-5 Shelters Inc., Chris Claybrook.

Claybrook says installing a shelter helps provide peace of mind, in a time of fear and intense anxiety.

“You know we all hope and pray that we never have to use them but just like the people in Perryton, sometimes you don’t have the opportunity to get some place safe,” says Claybrook.

To be able to qualify to apply you must own the home where the shelter will be installed and you can’t live in a flood hazard area.

“We want as many people that are interested in getting a storm shelter to come and apply so that we can expand those funds for shelters in our region,” says Morcom.

Homeowners are encouraged to take advantage of the program while funds are still available.

For more information on the program and to apply, click here.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.