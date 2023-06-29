Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2023
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk

Panhandle Regional Planning Commission helps Panhandle residents with storm shelter costs

By KyLeah Frazier
Published: Jun. 29, 2023 at 5:52 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Recent weather has taken its toll on communities and residents alike, leaving Panhandle Regional Planning Commission urging residents to apply for its Residential Safe Room Rebate Program.

The PRPC program helps residents in the Panhandle with the costs associated with putting in a safe room, adding property value and increased protection for your home.

“We’re in storm season and like the storm over in Perryton like we knew that their was a storm coming but you never know when a tornado is gonna hit, you know it can happen at any given moment and it can become huge very, very quickly” says Daphne Morcom, Regional Services Programs Specialist for PRPC.

The rebate program covers up to $3,000 for instillation of a safe room. From above ground to underground, in your basement or in your backyard, they can be installed anywhere and keep your family safe.

Being able to withstand high force wind isn’t the only regulation that has to be followed by installers.

“All of ours are tested to withstand the forces of an Ef-5 tornado, and there’s a whole bunch of ventilation requirements, opening requirements, just a bunch of requirements just like any other building codes,” says Owner of Ef-5 Shelters Inc., Chris Claybrook.

Claybrook says installing a shelter helps provide peace of mind, in a time of fear and intense anxiety.

“You know we all hope and pray that we never have to use them but just like the people in Perryton, sometimes you don’t have the opportunity to get some place safe,” says Claybrook.

To be able to qualify to apply you must own the home where the shelter will be installed and you can’t live in a flood hazard area.

“We want as many people that are interested in getting a storm shelter to come and apply so that we can expand those funds for shelters in our region,” says Morcom.

Homeowners are encouraged to take advantage of the program while funds are still available.

For more information on the program and to apply, click here.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Amarillo police have arrested two people for a robbery at the Sam’s Club parking lot Monday.
Amarillo police arrest 2 for Monday robbery at Sam’s Club
An Iowa couple in the process of having their home built says they hit a $2 million Powerball...
Couple wins $2 million Powerball jackpot after losing home in tornado
Amarillo police said a 17 year old is wanted on sexual assault charges.
Amarillo Crime Stoppers: 17 year old wanted on sexual assault charges turns himself in
Police are on scene of a two-vehicle crash on South Washington Street.
Police on scene of crash, rollover on South Washington Street
Nancy Mascarenas
Police investigating homicide after Clovis woman killed in Colorado Springs

Latest News

Owners should be aware of excessive panting, vomiting, diarrhea and distressed behavior.
‘It’s heart shatteringly sad’: Heatstroke prevention key to keeping pets alive
The City of Cactus is celebrating Independence Day with a full day of community events this...
City of Cactus celebrating Fourth of July with parade, tournaments this Saturday
Police are on scene of a two-vehicle crash on South Washington Street.
Police on scene of crash, rollover on South Washington Street
Bank of America customers can go to the Panhandle-Plains Historical Museum for free this weekend.
Bank of America customers able to go to PPHM for free this weekend