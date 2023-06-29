Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2023
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk

Overtime with Randall Raider Tennis State Champion Ella Hester

By Rylee Robinson
Published: Jun. 29, 2023 at 5:09 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Ella Hester played tennis at Randall High School and was part of the team tennis state championship last fall.

She was actually the match that was the deciding factor if the Raiders were going to walk away with first place. For winning that match she received the Texas Panhandle Sports Hall of Fame Big Play Award this year.

Now that she has graduated, Ella is continuing her tennis and academic career at Texas A&M Kingsville with the Javelinas.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Amarillo police have arrested two people for a robbery at the Sam’s Club parking lot Monday.
Amarillo police arrest 2 for Monday robbery at Sam’s Club
An Iowa couple in the process of having their home built says they hit a $2 million Powerball...
Couple wins $2 million Powerball jackpot after losing home in tornado
Amarillo police said a 17 year old is wanted on sexual assault charges.
Amarillo Crime Stoppers: 17 year old wanted on sexual assault charges turns himself in
Police are on scene of a two-vehicle crash on South Washington Street.
Police on scene of crash, rollover on South Washington Street
Nancy Mascarenas
Police investigating homicide after Clovis woman killed in Colorado Springs

Latest News

If you missed today’s interviews with Mike Roden, Rick Guy, Stacy Perryman or missed today’s...
SPORTS DRIVE: Watch today’s episode of Overtime and catch up with Mike Roden and Stacy Perryman
SPORTS DRIVE: Mike Roden talks to us about Fall sports that are just around the corner and more!
SPORTS DRIVE: Coach Perryman talks to us about the six man all-star game this upcoming weekend!
Sod Poodles win 6-4 over Drillers
Sod Poodles open second half of the season with win over Drillers