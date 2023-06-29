Overtime with Randall Raider Tennis State Champion Ella Hester

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Ella Hester played tennis at Randall High School and was part of the team tennis state championship last fall.

She was actually the match that was the deciding factor if the Raiders were going to walk away with first place. For winning that match she received the Texas Panhandle Sports Hall of Fame Big Play Award this year.

Now that she has graduated, Ella is continuing her tennis and academic career at Texas A&M Kingsville with the Javelinas.

