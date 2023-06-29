Local MMA fighter finds new life through martial arts

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The best thing about sports is how it brings people together in moments when we need it most.

Ash Mallory is one of the best examples of that that you can find.

I have an older brother and he’s got a life sentence in prison. A lot of my friends have been killed, a lot of my friends are in prison or have done prison time. The way that I was behaving, I was definitely on that path too.

Mallory trains at Extreme Martial Arts. It’s not just a gym, he says, but a community that saved his life.

I was a 19 year old punk kid, man. I didn’t have any discipline, not a whole lot of respect, but my coach took me in.

Mallory couldn’t afford to pay for classes when he first started. Ty Garrett, owner of Extreme Martial Arts, told him he could continue to take classes if he helped clean up around the gym.

He walked in and he told me “I’ve already been to every gym in town, and I beat all the athletes and most of the owners already. I’m sure I could beat you.” After he missed five or six shots, I slapped him. He stopped and he goes, “Punch me!” I go, “I’ll punch you once you’re good.”

Six years later, Mallory is undefeated in the octagon. However, he cares more now about his community than the wins and losses.

“Let’s say I lose or something bad happens. Just having them be proud of me means more than any wins or any victories in the octagon.” When asked if he would’ve said something like that six years ago, he repeated “Absolutely not. Absolutely not.”

Today, Mallory helps mentor younger athletes Extreme Martial Arts. As for his own skill, the proof is in the punch.

At one point, I just tagged him. I punched him good. He went, “Yes! Yes!” and I was so confused. I was like, “Dude, you just ate one right to the face. Why are you excited? He’s like, “You finally punched me! I’m good!”

