Local MMA fighter finds new life through martial arts
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The best thing about sports is how it brings people together in moments when we need it most.
Ash Mallory is one of the best examples of that that you can find.
Mallory trains at Extreme Martial Arts. It’s not just a gym, he says, but a community that saved his life.
Mallory couldn’t afford to pay for classes when he first started. Ty Garrett, owner of Extreme Martial Arts, told him he could continue to take classes if he helped clean up around the gym.
Six years later, Mallory is undefeated in the octagon. However, he cares more now about his community than the wins and losses.
“Let’s say I lose or something bad happens. Just having them be proud of me means more than any wins or any victories in the octagon.” When asked if he would’ve said something like that six years ago, he repeated “Absolutely not. Absolutely not.”
Today, Mallory helps mentor younger athletes Extreme Martial Arts. As for his own skill, the proof is in the punch.
