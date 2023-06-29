Who's Hiring?
Hobert ‘Gunny’ Brown to share reflections about serving in the military

By Vanessa Garcia
Published: Jun. 29, 2023 at 10:40 AM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Hobert “Gunny” Brown will share his reflections about his time in the military service this weekend.

The event is at 1:30 p.m. this Saturday at the Texas Panhandle War Memorial and Education Center.

Brown will speak about his time in service to the U.S., Task Force Grizzly and Ripper.

This event is free to the public.

